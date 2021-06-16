BLAIR, John Hart

John Hart Blair, 83, Brush Creek passed away June 5 at St. Thomas Hospital, Murfreesboro.

Born in Torrington Wyoming, he is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Opal Blair, Whites Creek, brother, Wesley (Frances) Blair, Winchester.

He is survived by siblings, Cyrus (Doris) Blair, Punta Gorda Fla., Mary (Alton) Elder, Joelton, Boyd (Tere-sa) Blair, Whites Creek, RuthAnn (Paul) Crutchfield, Nashville.

John is survived by wife of 61 yrs., Juanita Mills Blair, daughters, Tambra (Carey) Fore of Lascassas, Sa-mantha (Ken) Blair-Nelson, Lebanon, and son, Brian (Beth) Blair, Mt. Juliet, and beloved Papa to eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.

John’s legacy of a devoted husband, loyal father, true friend, master storyteller, and all time hero, who could fix most anything will live on in the hearts of those who love and respect him.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service, July 3, at 3pm with visitation following.

Service is located at The Nelson Farm Pavilion, 801 Horn Springs Rd., Lebanon, TN. 37087, (615)584-6099, Google Maps box No. 427

