Blake, Wallace W. Jr.

Wallace W. Blake, Jr., age 69 of Lebanon, and formerly of Niagara Falls, New York, died Aug. 6, 2020. Mr. Blake was the son of the late, Wallace Willis and Betty Kurtenbach Blake.

He is survived by: Wife of 50 years – Carolyn Krawczyk Blake; Son – Wallace W. “Wally” (Stephanie) Blake, III; Daughters – Kimberly (Michael) McCartney, Michelle (Craig) Stewart and Bethaney (Justin) Childs; Brothers – Richard Allen Blake and Bruce Donald (Kathleen) Blake; Grandchildren – Dylan VanEpps, Rebecca McCartney, Daniel, Ireland, Tyler and Willow Stewart, Bryce Blake, and Lexee, Kilian and Liam Childs; Many nieces.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Mr. Blake on Aug. 9, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

