Blankenship, Kelly

Kelly Blankenship, 62, died July 11, of pancreatic cancer at her home in Bedford, Tex. Kelly was born in Fayetteville, NC. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Lee Blankenship and her brother, Keith Blankenship.

She is survived by: Mother, Charleen LaTondress; Daughter, Kristina (Grant) Richie; Sisters, Colleen Price and Carey (Craig) Duchaine; Granddaughters, Raelynn Richie and Annora Richie; Special aunt Janette (Mark) Tubb; Devoted companions, Oliver, Tilly and Red.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Ralph Cook officiating. Inter-ment followed at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Active pallbearers will be Jesse Blankenship, Rus-sell Price, Abi House, Jacob Duchaine, Michael Dykes and Grant Richie.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to especially thank Mike and Walter Boles, Stacey MacDonald, Brad and Amy Henry, Paula, Amy, Nancy and Dave Hopton and all of Kelly’s dog park friends for the love and care given to Kelly.

Visitation was Friday and prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.