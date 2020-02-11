Bledsoe, Ina Evolene

Ina Evolene “Evelyn” Bledsoe, age 86 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 6, 2020, peacefully at her home under the loving care of Avalon Hospice after a long hard battle with breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

Mrs. Bledsoe was the daughter of the late Herman Guy and Daisy Ann Young Denson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charlie Farmer Bledsoe; siblings, Georgia Inez Bland and Freddie Denson; and her great-granddaughter, Avalyn Shaye Bright.

She is survived by: Children – Freda Gail (James) Bright, Charles Emanuel (Fonda) Bledsoe and Angela Ann (Kerry) Howell; Sisters – Bobbie Sue (Joe) Sells and Doris Jean (Holly) Fowler; Grandchildren – James H. (Krista) Bright, III, Clint T. Wright, Derek E. (Julie) Coleman, Chaz S. (Sandi) Bledsoe and Andrew (Kayla) Coleman; Great-grandchildren – Aynslee Elyse Bright, Havan Grace Bright, Kennedy Jonell Coleman, Rilee Chase Coleman, Jaxon Lance Coleman, Kaylie Michelle Page and Kyndall Tillery Bright; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Feb. 10 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com