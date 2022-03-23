BLEVINS, Kimberly Ann

Kimberly Ann Blevins, 51, Hermitage, died March 15.

Kimberly was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. She was a 1988 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was also a graduate of Memphis State. Kimberly was employed by NASBA. She enjoyed calligraphy, arts and crafts, quilting and photography. Kimberly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Louise Blevins; maternal grandparents, William and Mary Roddy and great-grandmother, Hazel Roddy

She is survived by: Parents Roger and Connie Blevins; Brother Tony (LeAnn) Blevins; Niece Nora Blevins; Nephew Jackson Blevins; Several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were. Tuesday March 22 at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Stephen Life Team.

Visitation was at St. Stephen Catholic Community Monday and prior to service time on Tuesday.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.