Board approves Schunk development

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners met Monday night at City Hall in its regularly scheduled meeting.

An ordinance to rezone and adopt the preliminary master development plan for the Schunk property, also known as Cedar Creek Sports Center, unanimously passed its first reading before the board. The project will have to undergo flood studies in accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The proposed development would have commercial space at the front of the property near Lebanon Road with a 48-unit residential townhome development in the back of the property. Flood studies will be conducted prior to the second reading of the ordinance on May 13.

The board also unanimously approved the final vote for rezoning surgical abortion clinics to industrial-zoned areas of the city.

Deputy Public Works Director Andy Barlow also provided an update on the Lebanon Road sidewalks, saying the city is finalizing construction documents and hopes to start bids for construction this summer. The sidewalks will stretch from Nonaville Road to North Mt. Juliet Road.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. A public hearing will be held before the meeting at 6:15 p.m.