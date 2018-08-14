Board defers vote on new high school

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners had its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall.

Along with discussing items on the agenda, the board recognized Mt. Juliet residents for taking time to install a park bench at Robinson Park on one of the hottest days of the summer.

City Manager Kenny Martin, on behalf of the Lake Forest Acres Garden Club, honored Mayor Ed Hagerty and the other City Commissioners for the work in bringing the Blue Star and Gold Star Markers to Mt. Juliet last year. The markers, which honor those who have served or gave their life in service of the country, were the first of their kind in Wilson County, according to Martin.

In business-related news, Martin said Papa Murphy’s Pizza will be closing its doors soon but that the City is already working with someone to fill their spot.

Because of new materials presented to the board had yet to be reviewed, a second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Mt. Juliet personnel manual regarding higher education tuition reimbursement was deferred until the Sept. 10 meeting.

The second reading of an ordinance to annex approximately 1.84 acres of the proposed Green Hill High School into corporate boundaries of the City of Mt. Juliet was deferred until the Sept. 10 meeting. A resolution adopting a plan of services for the same acreage was deferred as well.

District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice had asked the developer to include in the plan speed tables that would be implemented in the Windtree Trace neighborhood. Because Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Mickey Hall was involved in another meeting Monday night and could not be reached for comment on the speed tables, the developer asked for the items to be deferred to allow for more discussion.

In new business brought before the commission, a resolution for the City to self-evaluate public spaces for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed unanimously. Deputy Public Works Director Andy Barlow said the evaluation, which must be completed by December of next year, is necessary for the City to continue receiving federal funds. Barlow also said the City has not received new ADA guidelines since 2010.

The Mountain Brooke Place Assisted Living facility was back on the agenda Monday night after previously failing to receive the necessary votes to proceed to a first reading. Before the first reading could be heard, a resolution was passed 3-2 that allowed it to be placed back on the agenda.

District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston said the proposed 3-story facility does not fit with the residential area it would be in. He also said he doesn’t think the demand for another assisted living facility, specifically in South Mt. Juliet, is high enough that he would vote to approve the ordinance.

Hagerty, on the other hand, said the demand for more assisted living was high, and that another facility could possibly drive down the price to live there.

District 3 Commissioner Art Giles agreed, saying it was his pleasure and responsibility to bring these facilities to Mt. Juliet. District 2 Commissioner James Maness said that he has only received positive feedback from residents about the project.

Justice, who said he was a “hard no” from the start, wanted to ensure the developers were not going to just “flip” the property and that they actually follow through with their proposed plan. He also asked that if the ordinance to rezone and adopt the plan passed, that it includes a condition that the project would have to start by a certain date or revert back to its original zoning.

The first reading of the ordinance passed 3-2, with Justice and Abston voting against.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be 6: 30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. A public hearing is scheduled before the meeting at 6:15 p.m.