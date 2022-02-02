Board moves forward on two school properties

The Wilson County School Board voted Thursday to move forward with two properties for future schools.

The two properties are located at 1690 Double Log Cabin Road and 14045 Central Pike. The School Board did not vote to purchase the property, but to move it forward to the Wilson County Commission to secure funding to enter negotiations.

“I think this is an outstanding step forward for Wilson County,” said Board Member Carrie Pfeiffer.

The properties are both located in areas of extreme need within the county. The first need will be elementary schools. West Elementary is already over capacity, and in the next few years, the neighborhoods already approved to be developed will add an extra 280 students to the schools. Those numbers don’t include any projects that might have been approved in the last three months, or any that are expected to be approved in the coming years. The Double Log Cabin Road property, which is just off Highway 109 in the Laguardo area, would help with that growth.

The Central Pike location will help both Gladeville Elementary and Rutland Elementary. Gladeville was at 99 percent capacity when last checked a few months ago, so could be over capacity by now. Gladeville is expected to add 255 new students the next few years, and Rutland is expected to add 120.

But it is not just elementary schools that will be needed over the next few years. Middle schools and high schools will be a need, especially in the North 109 area. A high school could be added to that Double Log Cabin Road site if it is determined to be needed. Mt. Juliet High School is expected to add 500 students over the next few years, and Lebanon High School over 900 students. Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said he was hoping not to have to add another high school during his time, but they may have no choice.

“Looking at the numbers, I don’t see how we are going to get around it,” said Luttrell.

Board Member Jamie Farough said it was important that the board was able to secure land because she has talked to people in surrounding counties that can’t find land for schools. They are being outbid by big box retailers for pieces of land.

The vote to move forward to secure funding was approved unanimously by the board.