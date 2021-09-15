Board of Commissioners consider two developments

After many emotion-filled meetings recently, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners had a business heavy night Monday.

The Board of Commissioners deferred one major project with some changes on Curd Road, and put a residential portion on hold on a property on Lebanon Road.

The Curd Road Subdivision was deferred but the commissioners asked for some items to be added to the plans. Lose Design on behalf of Beazer Homes were asking for annexation, plan of services, preliminary master development plan and rezoning approval. The property will have 208 lots on 88.88 acres with a mixture of RS-15 and RS-10 zoning. Part of the project will include a drive, parking lot and restrooms for the future city park Tomlinson Park.

Vice Mayor Ray Justice requested several items including six-foot sidewalks down to the Dollar General on Curd Road, a dedicated left turn lane into the development, signal warrants at Curd Road and Golden Bear Gateway at the 100th and 200th certificates of occupancy, money for a right turn lane from Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway, as well as some blasting regulations to protect surrounding neighborhoods.

Those items, as well as a few others, will be sent back to the Planning Commission to gain their approval, and then it will come back to the Board of Commissioners. The deferral would give the Planning Commission time to look at it again before the Board of Commissioners votes again.

Another project was the Pile McCluskey property on Lebanon Road between Highland Drive and Grandstaff Court. The property was set to be commercial on the road frontage and residential in the back. The residential in the back was giving some commissioners pause.

“I’m having a hard time supporting this,” said Justice.

Justice wanted the developer to seek possibly making it a Planned Unit Development so the City of Mt. Juliet could negotiate certain factors to protect neighboring parcels. Farmland sits next to it now. In the end, the developer asked if he could get the retail portion approved, and he would leave the residential out until a later date and come back with a different plan. He said the retail was the more pressing need in the development. The residential was removed and the retail portion was approved unanimously.

The Commissioners also approved a land-use amendment, preliminary master development plan and rezone for Velocity Motors on 100 NW Rutland Road. It is a by appointment only, fully enclosed auto dealership, repair and service center for high end luxury and exotic automobiles.