Board picks two finalists

In a Special Meeting Thursday, the Wilson County School Board reduced the number of Director of Schools candidates to two.

Jeffrey Luttrell and Dr. Aimee Wyatt were named the finalists for the position. A second interview is scheduled for Thursday, April 12. Wyatt will be interviewed first at 9 a.m. and Luttrell will be interviewed in the early afternoon. Both interviews will be streamed via the Wilson County Schools website.

Dr. Wyatt is currently with the Southern Regional Education Board and serves as Director of State District Partnerships. Luttrell is currently a Human Resources Supervisor, and is the former principal of Watertown High School.

The two candidates will also have a chance to tour the schools and meet with members in the community before the final interviews. Luttrell toured the schools with current Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright Tuesday and met with the community later in the evening. Dr. Aimee Wyatt will tour the schools with Dr. Wright Friday, April 9. A community meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.