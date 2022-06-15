BOC approve budget on first reading

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved several items Monday, including the first reading of the budget as well as the industrial development known as Project Jolene.

The project will be located on the corner of Golden Bear Gateway and Athletes Way North, and will include two warehouses and seven commercial outparcels. No businesses have been announced for the spots as of yet.

The project was approved after some amendments that adds traffic signals in the area and other improvements.

The Budget was also approved on first reading. The commissioners discussed a pay raise for city employees to account for the cost-of-living increase. The cost-of-living proposed was six percent but the commissioners discussed getting it up to eight percent to keep up with inflation. It would add roughly $353,000 to the budget.

“Inflation is upwards of eight percent, so let’s adjust to that,” said Commissioner Ray Justice.

The Commission also voted to rename Wilfong Parkway to Summit Boulevard. A Project to widen Pleasant Grove Road, South Mt. Juliet Rd and East Division took another step forward. The Commission voted to approve the agreement between the City and TDOT to widen these roads and take the next steps to begin these projects. South Mt. Juliet Road will be the first to see improvements begin.

There will also be improvements made to Old Lebanon Dirt Rd. This allows the Mayor to sign an agreement beginning the work on this project.

Lastly, the Commission began discussing potential land for parks in the future. Given the growth in Mt. Juliet, the Commission sees the importance of looking for land in the area while it is available to purchase and plan for future parks and public areas.