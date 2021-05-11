BOC approves few items in short meeting

Several items were voted on, but little discussion was had at the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.

The meeting was less than 30 minutes, but the board moved through several items.

One was the approval on first reading of the convenience station that will be located at the southwest corner of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway. The project will be developed in preparation of two adjacent lots to be developed in the future, as well as the eventual widening of Lebanon Road to five lanes. It was approved.

Two unfinished business items were approved concerning the WEMA Station No. 10 that will be on Central Pike. The board approved providing services to the parcel, and annexed the lot into the city of Mt. Juliet.

One appointment was made, as Mayor James Maness appointed Lisa Neff to the Planning Commission.

An ordinance to make changes to the Mt. Juliet City Codes on Alcoholic Beverages was deferred for one meeting.