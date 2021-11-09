BOC approves upscale development

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved a mixed-use development on Pleasant Grove Road, and a new neighborhood on South Greenhill Road Monday.

The BOC approved the Preliminary Master Development Plan on Village at Pleasant Grove, a mixed-use development on Pleasant Grove Road on a property currently housing the Church at Pleasant Grove. The church’s property will be subdivided and a 21-acre lot will be created with seven different buildings. Two of the buildings will be office, two for retail and restaurant, and two for 275 units for residential. The project is by Imagine1 which developed Vintage Station North.

“This is a great project,” said Commissioner Bill Trivett.

Each commissioner had minor concerns that developers were agreeable to, and the project passed unanimously.

The BOC also approved annexing a property on South Greenhill Road and rezoning to single family residential. The property is roughly 10.5 acres across from Virginia Hill Drive. It will hold 18 houses on variable lot sizes from 11,265 square feet to 49,607 square feet.

Mayor James Maness said that there have been many projects proposed for that lot over the years, including a four-story apartment complex, but this fits the property.

“What I see in front of me is hands down the best I have seen,” said Maness.

There were some concerns with the project, particularly the traffic and entering and exiting the neighborhood on that portion of South Greenhill Road. The road is not controlled by the City of Mt. Juliet but City Engineer Andy Barlow said there are things that can be done like trimming back the vegetation until if and when the City takes over the road. Straightening it out a bit could be a possibility over the long term.

The items passed 4-0 with Scott Hefner abstaining from voting because he said he had a conflict with the project.

The City also approved to purchase a property at 0 Old Lebanon Dirt Road to create an EQ Basin for the Sewer Department. The EQ Basin would prevent discharge of excess flow during high rainfall events. Old Lebanon Dirt Road is prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. The property backs up to the property for Mt. Juliet Elementary. It could also be used to create a portion of the Stoner Creek Greenway. It was approved 4-1 with Vice Mayor Ray Justice voting against because he had concerns about the $800,000 price tag for the property.