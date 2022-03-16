BOC still seeking to staff EMS positions

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved on second reading Monday an offer to the county to staff EMS in the City.

It was the second reading for the interlocal agreement that would see the City of Mt. Juliet staff the EMS positions at City stations that are currently staffed by Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. WEMA is having staffing issues at the moment with 27 positions open and another 35 employees seeking other employment.

The shortage has led stations in Statesville and Norene to be closed 90 percent of the time during the month of February, as well as short staffs at other WEMA stations. The offer would free up four employees who could work at the Statesville and Norene stations.

Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said he met with County EMS officials on March 4 and talked about the interlocal agreement. He said they discussed the logistics and legalities of such an agreement, which could be challenging.

“I explained this is not a perfect fix, this is just one agency reaching out to another agency,” said Luffman.

Luffman said he asked Mayor James Maness to reach out to County Mayor Randall Hutto on Friday, March 11, and Hutto seemed positive about the agreement, but Luffman said his understanding was that the people underneath him were not.

Luffman said that Hutto has promised to give a third ambulance to the City of Mt. Juliet contingent on one going to Lebanon as well. Luffman said that is good for the City, but it doesn’t fix the problem.

“They can give us those ambulances, but who is going to staff them,” said Luffman.

Maness asked after Statesville and Norene, what would be the next station to close. Luffman confirmed it would be the engine at Station 3 behind Mt. Juliet City Hall. He said that was not “a shot across the bow”, it is what he would do as well since the FDMJ had a presence in the area.

“Anybody watching from home needs to fully understand why we are stepping into this,” said Maness.

Luffman has presented what it would cost to do a private ambulance service in previous work sessions and meetings. He said they are currently researching the numbers as well as what it would cost for Mt. Juliet to run their own ambulance service. Those numbers will be presented at an upcoming meeting.

Commissioner Jennifer Milele said she still would like to work something out with the county if all possible.

“I still remain hopeful because it has been my hope from the beginning that we can work something out with the county,” said Milele.

The interlocal agreement was approved unanimously on second reading.