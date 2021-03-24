BOC thanks those who helped after tornado

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions Monday thanking many for their assistance after the March 3, 2020 tornado.

The resolution read “A resolution from the City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners, City staff and business owners to thank you for the invaluable assistance provided after the March 3, 2020 EF3 tornado that struck the City of Mt. Juliet.

The entities that were thanked were: The City of Lavergne, The Town of Smyrna, The City of Columbia, The City of Franklin, The City of Brentwood, The City of White House, The City of Gallatin, The City of Spring Hill, The City of Springfield, The City of Chattanooga, The City of Murfreesboro, The City of Hendersonville, The Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Department, Freddie Weston and The Staff of West Wilson Utility District, The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, The Gallatin Police Department, The Bradford Police Department in Gibson County, The Tennessee Highway Patrol, The Tennessee Wildlife Association, The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson Machinery.

The commissioners talked about how much it meant to them for people all around to come and help. Public Works Director Andy Barlow got emotional in thanking the people that helped his department after the tornado.

“The assistance they gave us, I will forever be indebted to them,” said Barlow.

The only other new business on the agenda was approved without discussion. They were the rezoning of 13557 Lebanon Road from Single Family Residential, RS-40 to Commercial Retail Center, CRC, the rezoning of 421 Main Street from Single Family Residential, RS-20 to Agriculture, AR-40, and a resolution approving an agreement between the City of Mt. Juliet and Kimley Horn for Engineering Services related to roadway asset management services.

The second reading of Windtree Pines was deferred by the developer, as they continue to work with the city on working out the sewer issues in the area.

The commission also named March 22, Kathy Bender Day in Mt. Juliet and presented Bender with the proclamation at the meeting. Bender was a standout basketball player for Mt. Juliet High School who went on to become the first African American woman to receive an athletic scholarship at Vanderbilt University. She recently was elected to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.