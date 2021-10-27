BOC vote to buy property

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with the purchase of one building, and the sell of another in the meeting Monday.

The purchase will be of the former tag office behind City Hall. It has since moved to a site on Lebanon Road, and City Manager Kenny Martin moved forward with trying to purchase the spot. He said the City has been trying to get the property since 1994, so he couldn’t pass it up when it became available.

“I didn’t want someone to beat us to it,” said Martin.

The City has several offices on that side of East Hill Street beyond the building, so this would add another to it. He said it is small, but it could free up five to six offices in City Hall and give them more space.

The Commissioners also agreed to declare the spot at 2365 N. Mt. Juliet Road as surplus. The small building up near the road used to house the Finance Department, but it has been rented out since the Mt. Juliet Police Department got their own headquarters on Charlie Daniels Parkway. The renter is building their own building and moving out. The City has received numerous phone calls interested in purchasing the property, so when they receive a reasonable offer, the City Manager will bring it back to the Commissioners for approval.

Three different actions on a subdivision on Chandler Road failed. The subdivision was to be 35 lots straddling Chandler Road. It needed to be annexed into the city, but that didn’t receive a second from the board. A rezone request suffered the same fate. Later, an adoption of plan of services made it to the floor but was denied 5-0.

The Board of Commissioners also approved the recording of work sessions. Regular and special meetings are currently recorded, but work sessions were not.