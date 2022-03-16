BOC vote to purchase land for MJPD

The Board of Commissioners also approved the transfer of previously appropriated funds within the Police Department Capital Budget for the purchase of land for a new Mt. Juliet Police Department Headquarters.

The land is the open piece directly in front of the existing MJPD Headquarters on Charlie Daniels Parkway. Captain Tyler Chandler said that it is a great opportunity for the MJPD to get a new facility.

“A new building out in front would be advantageous for us and should be a lower cost project,” said Captain Tyler Chandler.

Different options have been looked at for a new station like renovating the existing facility and adding on to it or finding a new piece of property. The need is to upgrade their facilities and give a secure location to dispatchers and other personnel in case of inclement weather as well as for extra space. City Manager Kenny Martin said they looked at a property on Clemmons Road. He said they checked out the property, but it just wasn’t right.

“It would probably be quite a bit more than this,” said Martin.

In the end, the resolution was amended three times for some concerns Jennifer Milele had about the project and approved 3-0-1. Milele abstained because of her concerns. She said she was not ready to vote on the purchase of the land without more discussion. She wanted to do another work session before it came up for a vote because she still had more questions. She said she fully supports the Mt. Juliet Police Department and wants them to have their much-needed expansion. She just wanted to protect the City and get the best property for them.