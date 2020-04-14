Bogle, Jerry Wayne

Jerry Wayne Bogle passed away April 9, 2020, at age 69. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Bogle is survived by wife of 49 years, Linda Frances Sullins Bogle; sons: Randall Wayne Bogle and Michael Shane (Regina) Bogle; grandchildren: Cassie Bogle, Brandy “BB” Bogle, Matthew Wayne Bogle, Lucas Shane Bogle, Michael Seth Bogle, Jacob Bogle, Noah Dale Bogle, Laylah Bogle, Twillah Chevelle Bogle, and Bellah Breeze Bogle; siblings: Irene Crocker, Brenda Speck, Dorothy Ashe, and Faye Morelock; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Noah and Beatrice Bogle, and siblings Thurman Bogle, Floyd Bogle, Frank Bogle, McArthur Bogle, infant brother, and sisters Lwanna Ford and Mary Bogle.

