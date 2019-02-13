Bohr, Michelle Marie

Michelle Marie Bohr, age 49 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. Michelle was born Nov. 21, 1969, in Centerville, Tennessee, to the late Guy Lewis and Pat Campbell Tibbs.

The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

She is survived by loving husband of 24 years, Casey Bohr; children, Peyton Austin (Kristyn) Bohr, Kennedy Nicole Bohr (Mark) Bryan, and Casey Martin Bohr, Jr.; siblings, Jimmy (Janet) Tibbs and Peggy (Tracy) Pendergrass; several family members, friends, and loved ones also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Chester Tibbs.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.