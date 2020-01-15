Bone presented with BEST Award

Pictured left to right: W.P. Bone, III, owner of Wilson County Motors, and Vol State president Jerry Faulkner in the BEST Award presentation. They are pictured in front of the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award plaques. | Photo submitted

W.P. Bone, III, of Wilson County Motors was recently presented with the North Central P-16 Council BEST (Businesses Empowering Students and Teachers) Award, announced by Vol State.

The BEST Award celebrates the accomplishments of community leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs in promoting education.

Bone was honored, in part, for his support of the Wilson County Teacher of the Year awards. Robert “Bob” McDonald of Cedar Stone Bank was also recognized with the BEST Award this year. He was not available for a photo.

