Margaret Sherline Boner, 81, Hermitage, passed away on May 4.

She was a wonderful, kind woman who will be missed dearly. She loved to bowl, skate, and listen to Elvis Presley! She especially loved her family and was a great wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline Haskins and Dorris Whitley. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thaxton Boner; siblings, Marsha (Robert) Reeder and Linda Britt; children, Duane (Kim) Boner, Eugene (Debbie) Boner, Tammy (Craig) Cordes, and Marcy (Troy) Shick; 5 grand-children; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service was Tuesday, May 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Wayne Smith and Charles Patterson officiating. The Interment followed the service at Woodlawn Memorial Garden. The Visitation was Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juli-et.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Leukemia & Lymphoma So-ciety

