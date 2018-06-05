Bonner, Bruce William

Bruce William Bonner, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, died May 31, 2018. Bruce was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and was an employee of United Methodist Communications. He enjoyed his family, working out and was a cyclist and triathlete. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Rice Bonner.
He is survived by: Wife of 19 years – Michelle Bonner; Father – Paul Bonner; Daughters – Miquellie Bonner and Alliese Bonner; Brother – Brent (Barbara) Bonner; Sister – Brenda (David) Ress; Uncle – Coy Bonner; two Nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Cookeville City Cemetery, Cookeville, TN.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made a Go Fund Me account for “Alliese Bonner’s College Fund”. https://www.gofundme.com/alliese-bonner039s-college-fund
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
