BOSSLE, Regina “Reggie” S.

Regina S. Bossle, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 14, in Mt. Juliet.

Reggie was born on May 23, 1939 to Theresa Regina and William Thomas Aloysius Scholl. William Scholl died before Reggie was born and she was lovingly raised by her stepfather, Rudolph Kadak. Reggie graduated from Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, Md. with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received her RN license. She married Joseph “Joe” A. Bossle, Jr on Oct. 21, 1961, at St. Ann’s Church, Newark, New Jersey. In 1971, Joe’s job with Eastman Kodak moved the family from Webster, NY to Loveland, Colo. Reggie was a stay at home mom for many years and then returned to the workforce as a school nurse in Loveland. In her earlier years she enjoyed gourmet cooking, baking, stitchery, read-ing and gardening. In the later years, she got involved with politics and enjoyed campaigning for the candidates she supported. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Bossle Jr, and her parents Theresa and Rudolph Kadak.

She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Bossle III and wife, Michelle; her daughter, Theresa Jahelka and husband, Matthew; granddaughters Jenna Boyle (husband Ken and great grandson Noah), Kristyn Bossle, Alyssa Bossle, and Megan Bossle.

Funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Ft. Collins, Colo. on Jan. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.

