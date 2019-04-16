Bosworth, Dennis Wayne

Dennis Wayne Bosworth, 76, passed away April 1, 2019, at home in McKendree Village in Hermitage, after developing pneumonia following hospitalization for a fall.

He was preceded in death by parents Dorris Berlin and Mabel Helen (Gordon) Bosworth and two brothers, Larry and Berlin. He is survived by sister Sonya (Bosworth) Ernst, brother Edward Bosworth, son Dennis Jon Bosworth, daughter Crissy (and Ken) Zitka, granddaughter Taylor Bosworth, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at McKendree Village, 4347 Lebanon Road, Hermitage, TN 37076. Memorials may be made for Taylor Bosworth’s Medical School Education, c/o Dennis J. Bosworth, PO Box 822, Union, MO 64084.