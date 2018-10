Bowden, Patricia

Patricia Bowden, age 67 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Sept. 29, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held Oct. 2 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

She was preceded in death by parents, Edward Burton and Minnie Hosse Bowden; grandparents, Estell and Annie Williams. She is survived by sons, Christopher P. Gannon (Rhonda) and Timothy E. Gannon (Tiffany); grandchildren, Lauren Gannon, Sam Gannon, Megan Gannon, Bradyn Gannon, Macy Gannon, and Natalie Gannon; brother, Walter Bowden of Springfield, TN; co-parent, JoAnn Pembleton; father of her children, Gary P. Gannon.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.