BOWERS, Thomas Warren

Thomas Warren Bowers, 82, Lebanon, died Nov. 18.

Tom, better known by many of his friends as “HoHo”, was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, John M. Bowers, Sr. and Anna Louise Parrish Bowers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Tom was employed before his Army service in the grocery business with Cooper and Martin in Nash-ville. After his tour in the Army, he moved to Wilson County in the mid 1960s with his mother and fa-ther where they all three engaged in remodeling a farmhouse situated on a modest acreage. They soon became engaged in providing for a small herd of mixed beef cattle, growing a large garden and hay for the livestock. Tom soon began his second career as a mechanic for the Wilson County Road Commission from which he retired some fifteen years ago.

After the death of his mother and father in the mid 1980’s, the farm ceased operations. Tom lived in the farm residence until his death where he was active in the restoration of railroad and lantern col-lectables as well as old radios and parking meters.

He is survived by: Brother John. M. “Jack” (Ann) Bowers, Jr.; Nephews – John M. Bowers, III who re-sides in San Felipe, Mexico and Keith S. Bowers who resides in Corvallis, Ore.

Graveside services will be conducted at a future date to be announced at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.