Bowling, Paulette Elliott, age 71 of Lebanon, died Dec. 26, 2017.
Mrs. Bowling was preceded in death by her father and her mother, Alice Davis Elliott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Windford L. “PeeWee” Bowling, Sr. and her sister, Patricia Tillery.
She is survived by: Son – W. Lee (Mia) Bowling, Jr.; Daughter – Wendy Brady; Grandchildren – Lauren Bowling, Windford Bowling, III and Wyatt Bowling.
Graveside services were conducted Dec. 29, 2017 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Todd Elliott officiating.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
