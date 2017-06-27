Bowser, Richard “Dick”

Richard “Dick” Bowser age 81, formerly of Lebanon, TN. was born January 28, 1936 and passed away peacefully on June 18, 2017 after a serious illness. He was a graduate from Twin Valley South in West Alexandria Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Archer and Mila Bowser. Mr. Bowser is survived by his wife Shirley ( Reichard) Bowser of sixty two years, his three children Michael Bowser of West Alexandria Oh, Linda Bowser of New Lebanon Oh, and John Bowser, of CA. He has seven grandchildren Lisa (Jeremy) Watts of New Lebanon Ohio, Duane ( Missy) Milby of New Lebanon Ohio, Tiffany ( Ryan) Elliot of Lakengren Ohio, Sarah Bowser of California, Josh, Jeremy and Job Bowser of California. Richard has nine great grandchildren Zachary, Allison, Abigail, Dylan, Marissa, Mariah, Maliyah, Ava and Grayson all from Ohio. He loved taking trips on his motorcycle, working outside on his land, he also loved working on his vehicles, and Loved spending time with his animals. Richard and his loving wife Shirley traveled to 48 of the states on motorcycle numerous times. There will be No Funeral arrangements as this is what he wanted. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.