Boyd, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Boyd, age 66 of Old Hickory, and formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, died peacefully May 1, 2020. Barbara was the daughter of the late Dorse Matthew and Gwenlee Irene Ebert Boyd.

She is survived by: A Daughter; Sisters – Virginia Setzekorn and Radine (Mike) Watts; Nieces and nephews – Matthew (Pam) Setzekorn, Justin (Melissa) Setzekorn, Laura Parson, Christopher Cox, Joseph (Stephanie) Watts and Mark (Brianna) Watts; Great nieces and great-nephews – A.J., Phoebe, Kathryn, Jack, Sydney, Cayden, Brantley, Olivia, and Addison; Cousins – Joe and Helen Boyd and Bonnie and Fred Trujillo; Many friends.

No services are planned. In memory of Barbara, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com