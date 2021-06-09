News Ticker

BOYD, Kerry Wayne

Kerry Wayne Boyd, 51, Mt. Juliet, died June 2.
He is survived by: Father, Wayne Boyd; Mother, Carolyn Boyd; Son, Joey Boyd; Step-sons, Chris Jones, Zack Bright and Sonny Bright; Brother, Jeff Boyd; Grandson, Ezekiel Boyd; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Kerry’s life from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Bond Me-morial Chapel.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

