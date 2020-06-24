Bradberry, Bobby Gean

Bobby Bradberry passed away June 22, 2020, at age 89. The Funeral Service is 10 a.m. July 1, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be private.

Mr. Bradberry is survived by daughter Susan (Rick) Arrington, grandchildren Ben (Rachel) Arrington and Brian (Lauren) Arrington, and great-grandchildren Nate, Wes, Eli, Ty, Beckham, and Claire Arrington. He is preceded in death by wife Velma Lucille Bradberry, son Donald Bradberry, parents Gilbert and Minnie Bradberry, and two brothers.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 37087.