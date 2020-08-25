Bradford, Katherine

Katherine “Kathy” Bradford, age 56 of Old Hickory, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Kay Farrar. She is survived by husband, Robert “Bob” Bradford; sons, Robert Elijah Bradford and Trei Allen (Rebecca) Bradford; brother, Craig (Deby) Farrar; sister, Kerri Watkins; grandson, Boston Wayne Bradford; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Judy Rockensock who loved and cherished Kathy.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from noon until time of service.

Please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Kathy.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com