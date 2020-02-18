Bradley, Thomas Fisher Jr.

Thomas Fisher “Tommy” Bradley Jr., age 73 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 15, 2020.

Tommy was the son of the late Thomas Fisher Bradley, Sr. and Susie Mae Murphy Bradley. Tommy was also preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Jernigan.

He is survived by: Wife of 44 years – Angela Brummett Bradley; Children – Tonya (Mike Kerr) Jernigan, Tammy Love Bradley and Travis Fisher (Lauren Campbell) Bradley; Brothers – Kenny (Jimmie G.) Bradley and Donny (Sue Meyer) Bradley; Grandchildren – Jessica Jernigan, Christopher Gunter, Jeremy Jernigan, Matthew Monroe and Elijah Monroe; Great-grandchildren – Hayden Davis, Dalton Jernigan and Michael Jernigan; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Feb. 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Leeville Cemetery. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com