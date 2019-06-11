Bradshaw, Judy Ann

Judy Ann Bradshaw, age 76 of Lebanon, died June 7, 2019. Judy was the daughter of the late Willie Russell and Elsie Lorraine Williams Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Sue Leaver.

She is survived by: Husband of 60 years – Vester E. Bradshaw; Children – Lori Ann (Michael) Chambers, Vester (Melissa) Bradshaw, Jr., Rusty Bradshaw and Tony (Suzanne) Bradshaw; Sister – Cindy (Roy) Williamson; Grandchildren – Shelby (Brian) Bennett, Hunter Bradshaw, Hardie (Laura) Chambers, Joseph Chambers, Jesse Bradshaw, Anna Bradshaw, Makayla Bradshaw, Shaylene Kennedy and Jonathan Gray; Great-grandchildren – Jackson Bradshaw, Waylon Bradshaw, Camden Bennett, Hayden Kennedy, Brodryck Kennedy and Jonah Hall.

The family is especially grateful to Debbie Taylor, J.K. Ramon, Charity Helson, Ann Phillips and Paulette Burnell.

A funeral service was held June 11 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Leeville Cemetery.

