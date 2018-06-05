Brandon, Dorothy J. “Mama Dot”

Dorothy J. Brandon, also known as Mama Dot, age 81 of Mt. Juliet (formerly of Hermitage) passed away June 2, 2018. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Warren Eugene “Daddy B” Brandon; parents, Frank and Nell Lee; brothers, Paul Lee, Carl Lee and Walter Lee; sisters, Juanita Gannon and Sue Ford. Survived by children, Debbie Fortune, Warren L. (Wanda) Brandon, Pam Brandon, Tony Brandon and Beverly (Jim) Austin; brother, Bill Lee; sisters, Ruby Haney and Peggy Foster; grandchildren, Andrew Barfield, Evan Fortune, Collin Fortune, Jaynie Beth Austin, Delaney Brandon and Aaron Brandon.

Mama Dot was a Christian woman who followed the path the Lord led her on to help children and the mentally impaired. Her quick wit and natural sarcasm kept everyone around her smiling. She was a treasure to all who knew her and her impact will continue to have an affect on many people.

Funeral services will be held Thurs. June 7 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wed. June 6 from 4-8 p.m. and Thurs. June 7 from noon until time of service.

Although she loved flowers, it would be Mama Dot’s wish that you find a way to help a mentally impaired person in some way.

