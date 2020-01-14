Brantley, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Brantley, age 84 of Hermitage, died Jan. 11, 2020. Mrs. Brantley was the daughter of the late John William and Queenie Ann Crenshaw Miles of Mississippi.

She is survived by: Husband – Frank B. Brantley; Brother – James R. (Cynthia L.) Miles; Nieces – Faye Moore, Gwendoline Newman and Carol Miles; Nephews – Ken Anderson and Jay Miles; Special cousins – Sylvia and Ed Russell and Kim and Scott McFadden.

Funeral services were held Jan. 14 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com