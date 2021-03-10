BRAUN, Debra Louise Tuggle

Debra Louise Tuggle Braun, 65, Lebanon passed away Thursday, Feb. 25.

She was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Sue Tuggle and husband, Arthur Braun.

She is survived by husband, Neil Schwartz; son, Justin Braun; brothers, Raymond Tuggle Jr., Pat Tuggle, and Bill Tuggle and his wife Tammy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

She was a teacher for 30 years teaching in Florida, California and the Mt. Juliet area.

Visitation was Thursday, March 4, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr. Lebanon, TN 37087. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. Bro. Jason Mull will officiate. Interment followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family & friends will serve as pallbearers.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. (615)444-7007 OBIT LINE (615)444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.