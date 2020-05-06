Breeden’s Orchard store destroyed by fire

A fire at Breeden’s Orchard last week destroyed the general store but left the orchard intact.

On Wednesday, April 29, an early morning fire broke out at Breeden’s Orchard on Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet.

Since acquiring the orchard in 2017, the Dorfman family has planted new trees and renovated the store to pay homage to the Breedens and honor the past. Materials used to update the store included wood from the house that had stood on the property for years.

In a Facebook post, Breeden’s owners said they were heartbroken but they were thankful for the firefighters who controlled the fire and contained it to the store, allowing the trees to be spared. The cause of the fire is unknown.

“The fire destroyed our store but not our spirits,” they wrote on the orchard’s Facebook page. “Thank you Mt. Juliet and beyond for all your love and support.”