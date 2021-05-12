Brenda Jean Lombardi, 64, Mt. Juliet passed away May 10.

Preceded in death by father, Eugene Pabst; and mother-in-law, Mildred Kidd.

She is survived by children, Ricky (Mildred) Grimaldo, Maria (Jeremy) Conley, Jason (Kim) Cowan and Tai (Greg) Locke; mother, Laura Banda; 14 grandchildren; and her beloved fur babies, Halo and Oreo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

MCGOWAN, Willie Gene “Hoss”

Gene “Hoss” McGowan, of Lebanon, passed away on May 4, at age 90.

The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was Thursday, May 6, at Wilson County Memorial. Family and friends served as Pallbearers and his Bonkers family served as Honorary Pallbearers.

Willie Gene McGowan was born in Murfreesboro to Ida Sarah Langrell and Asa Lloyd McGowan.

Hoss is survived by: children Barbara Marie Andrews, Linda (Tony) Chappell, and Willie B. (Patty) McGowan, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother Ellis (Margaret) McGowan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by wife Margie McGowan, son Tony Ray McGowan, father Asa McGowan, mother and step-father Sarah and Jimmie Davenport, and brothers Jack McGowan and Walter Jerry McGowan.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.