Brewer, Bonnie Marie

Bonnie Marie Brewer, age 79 of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away Feb. 13, 2019. In addition to her parents Paulie and Bessie Ketchum Belew, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Brewer; a son, Michael Brewer and a grandson, Bobby Mobley.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Debbie Smith and husband Rick, and Brenda Mobley; grandsons, Jesse Smith and Cody Smith and his fiancé Randa Pinnex; a granddaughter, Christy Mobley; great-grandchildren, Taylor Metcalf and McKenzie “Jo” Mobley. Three sisters, six brothers and a special companion of seventeen years, Charles Simpkins also survive.

A service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com