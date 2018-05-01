Brewington, Robert Wayne

Robert Brewington, age 71, passed away at his residence on April 25, 2018. A private Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Brewington worked for Perma-Pipe as a pipefitter. He is survived by children Angela Pryor and Michael (Cindy) Brewington, grandchildren Britney (Bryan) Thompson, Kelsey (Michael) Monhart, Jacob Brewington, and Lexi Brewington, great-grandchildren Jace Seay and Serenity Thompson, and siblings Carl Brewington, Wanda Barrett, and Shirley Keel. He is preceded in death by Julius and Sarah Brewington and sisters Henrietta Barrett, and Judy Shearer.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.