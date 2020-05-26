Bridge, Zane Alexander

Zane Alexander Bridge, age 25 of Mt. Juliet, died May 20, 2020. Zane was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Ann Bates, and his paternal grandfather, William R. Bridge. Zane was also preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harold E. and Virginia Stewart, Herbert N. and Betty Bates, Burton E. Bridge, Dorothy Bridge, Roland C. Payne and Freida Payne.

He is survived by: Mother – Vanessa Stewart Bridge; Father – Geoff Bridge; Maternal Grandfather – Larry D. (Harriet) Stewart; Paternal Grandmother – Alta Louise Bridge; Daughter – Emery Rae Johnson; Brothers – Ryan G. Bridge and Zach Bridge; Nephew – Naythan Bridge; Niece Nayla Bridge; Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be private.