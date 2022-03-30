BRIGHAM, CAROL W.

Carol W. Brigham, 79, of Williamson county passed away Sunday, March 13, in Mt. Juliet.

Preceded in death by her parents, Donald O. Clark and Frances “Mimi” O. (Boyd) Hawley. She is survived by her loving family which include: Sons, Terry W. Brigham (Yelana) and Doug C. Brigham (Debra). A proud Nana to her grandchildren: Hannah Brown (Jason), Christopher Brigham, John Brigham, Daniel Brigham, James Brigham and step-granddaughter Emily Peterson. One great grandchild Logan Brigham. Brother, Doug Clark (Lynn) of Jackson Michigan.

Carol was born in Jackson, Michigan where she spent her childhood on the farm caring for her horses. She was an advocate for domestic and wild animals. She was spiritually connected to our country’s Native American heritage. Carol fell in love with the splendor of America’s Great West, the Grand Te-tons, the land and it’s wildlife, especially the American Grey Wolf. She was passionate for her love of country music, finding her greatest inspiration in the melodies of John Denver and Glen Campbell. Country music is ultimately what led her to Tennessee and became “home” for her and her sons.

We will forever remember her smile, her warmth and love for family and friends, far and near.

Carol’s family is very grateful for those who offered support and kindness. We are deeply thankful to The Gardens Memory Care of Mt. Juliet, for their compassion, care and love given to her and her family. Our sincere appreciation is extended to the wonderful guidance, support and care by Alive Hospice, Lebanon.

A private Celebration of Life will be held among family and friends at Fisher-Hill Cemetery, Quincy, Mich. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her wishes included donations to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, www.friendsofwcac.org. The family would also like to include donations to Alive Hospice in her honor.