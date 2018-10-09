Brinkley, Kerensa Carlee

Kerensa Carlee Brinkley, 29, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2018. Kerensa was a loving mother, daughter, sister and niece.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Maynard Birchfield, grandmother, Betty Birchfield; granddad, John Brinkley and beloved aunt, Crystal Simerly. She is survived by her very special daughter, Thaileigh Santel Thornton; her father, James Brinkley (Christine); mother, Laura Moyer (Bill); brother Dallas Brinkley; grandmother, Brenda Brinkley; great-grandmother, Ella Mae Barnes; and many loving members of her extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Kerensa was happiest when she was spending time with the little ones in her life including Thaileigh’s stepbrother Travis Thornton II.

The Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 10 at Gray Funeral Home in Gray, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m.