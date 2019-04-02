Britt, Jerry Wayne

Jerry Wayne Britt, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed peacefully March 27, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Preceded in death by parents, William and Norma Britt. Survived by wife, Linda Tucker Britt.

A funeral service was held March 29 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Underwood Cemetery in Lafayette, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203) or to The Metro Nashville Police Departments’ Police Christmas charities.

