Broadband expansion being heard

The Wilson County Commission Cable TV committee is going to meet this week to hear proposals on ways to expand broadband coverage.

The committee will hear proposals from DTC, United Communications, Comcast, TDS and TVA Connect on different projects that could help broadband access within Wilson County. The county has money for that from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 11, 2021. Part of it provided local governments money to tackle needs for their communities.

“I think our goal is to make sure everyone has a good shot of getting internet at their home if they want it,” said County Mayor Randall Hutto in the Budget Committee meeting last week.

Commissioner Dan Walker, who heads the Cable TV committee, said that they have been given $2.25 million to allocate amongst the companies how they see fit. They will then take those allocation numbers back to the Budget Committee who will approve or deny it.

Wilson County will not be paying for these projects in whole. It will be a mixture of county money, private money, grant money and money from the State of Tennessee who is matching money for broadband.

ARP money will also go to Public Works Committee projects and Health and Welfare Committee projects. The grant deadline for some of the broadband projects is March 15, so they needed to start the process immediately.