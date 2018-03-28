Brogdon, Shirley Frances Berry

Shirley Brogdon passed away on March 17, 2018 at age 60. A funeral service was held March 22 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.
Ms. Brogdon is survived by mother Peggy Bowman Berry, sisters Felicia Shepard, Patricia Bumbalough, and Sharon Berry, nephew Joey (Heather) Bumbalough, niece Tachiana Marie (Nick) Svetlauskas, great-nieces Madison and Adelynn, and great-nephew Owen. She is preceded in death by father Johnny Berry, brother-in-law George Shepard and niece Elizabeth Marie Bumbalough.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
