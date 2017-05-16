Brooks, Eloise Harper Douglas

Eloise Harper Douglas Brooks, age 93 of Nashville, passed away May 8, 2017. Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by the father of her children, Erwin Douglas and her second husband, Walter Brooks; parents, John and Willie Mae Harper; son, Ronnie Douglas; brothers, Charles Burger and Robert Harper; grandson, Kevin Douglas. She is survived by a daughter, Erwin Ann (Gerald) Norris; sons, Tommy (Lera Ann) Douglas, James “Perky” Douglas, Paul E. Douglas; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bobby Hooberry, J. J. Shelton, Keith Douglas, Paul Douglas, III, Seth Douglas and Charlie King serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Holmes and Johnny Shelton. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 10, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.