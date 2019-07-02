Brooks, Hardie McKinley Jr.

Hardie McKinley Brooks Jr., age 81 of Mt. Juliet, died June 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Hardie McKinley Brooks, Sr. and Cornelia Williams Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Skylar Aguillard.

He is survived by: Wife of 18 years – Janet Brooks; Children – Kim (Rob) Patterson, Hardie McKinley “Ken” (Colleen) Brooks, III, Kristopher “Kris” Brooks and Eric Larios; Sister – Helen Brooks Arnold; Grandchildren – Trevor Rogers, Blake Rogers, Isabelle Brooks, Teddy Aguillard, Kevin (Amy) Aguillard, Jill (Joe) Baltz, Gabrielle Larios and Nick Patterson; Nine Great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held July 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment with military honors followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

