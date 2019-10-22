Brooks, Jill Colleen

Jill Colleen Brooks, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 17, 2019. Colleen was the daughter of the late Howard and Carole Sue LaFosse Hargroder. Colleen was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Skylar Aguillard, and sister, Debbi Hargroder.

She is survived by: Husband of 28 years – Ken Brooks; Children – Teddy Aguillard, Kevin (Amy) Aguillard and Jill (Joe) Blatz; Siblings – Scotty (Diana) Hargroder, Patti (Darryl) Miller, Kelli (Rick Predmore) Hargroder and Howard Neal (Phyllis) Hargroder; Grandchildred – Evan Aguillard, Addison Aguillard, Emery Aguillard, Abi Aguillard, Cooper Aguillard, Nora Baltz and Jackson Baltz; Many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 22 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

